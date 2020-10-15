Lista de ganadores Billboard 2020; Post Malone y Bad Bunny entre ellos

EEUU. Pese a la pandemia por el coronavirus, este miércoles se llevó a cabo una nueva ceremonia de entrega de los premios Billboard Music Awards 2020 y entre la lista de ganadores figuran Bad Bunny y Post Malone.

Dicha ceremonia se realizó en reconocimiento a los artistas que encabezaron las listas de popularidad entre el 23 de marzo del 2019 y el 14 de marzo del 2020.

El escenario que se eligió para el evento virtual fue el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. Y la conductora, por tercer año consecutivo, fue Kelly Clarkson.

Post Malone resultó ser el gran protagonista de la noche, al quedarse con el premio al mejor artista del año.

Lea también: Muere Conchata Ferrell, ex coprotagonista de «Two and a half men»

A continuación, la lista parcial de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Mejor Artista

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone – GANADOR

Taylor Swift

Mejor Álbum (Top 200 Billboard)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) – GANADOR

Thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

Free Spirit (Khalid)

Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone)

Lover (Taylor Swift)

Mejor Nuevo Artista

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Mejor Artista Femenina

Billie Eilish – GANADORA

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Masculino

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – GANADOR

Ed Sheeran

Mejor Dúo/Grupo

BTS

Dan and Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic at the Disco

Canción Top Hot 100

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” – GANADORA

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Premio Billboard al Mejor Logro

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles – GANADOR

Artista Top Billboard 200

Drake

Billie Eilish – GANADORA

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Artista Top Hot 100

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X – GANADOR

Post Malone

Mejor Artista en Streaming

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Mejor artista con ventas de canciones principales

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo – GANADORA

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista en la Radio

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Lista parcial de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020

Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales

BTS – GANADOR

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Mejor Artista en Tour

Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Mejor Artista R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid – GANADOR

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista R&B Femenina

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Mejor Artista R&B Masculino

Chris Brown

Khalid – GANADOR

The Weeknd

Mejor Tour R&B

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Mejor Artista Rap

DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Mejor Artista Rap Femenina

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor Artista Rap Masculino

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Mejor Tour de Rap

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Mejor Artista Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs – GANDOR

Dan and Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Mejor Artista Country Femenina

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Mejor Artista Country Masculino

Kane Brown

Luke Combs – GANADOR

Thomas Rhett

Mejor Dúo/Grupo Country

Dan and Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Mejor Tour Country

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Mejor Artista Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic at the Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Tour de Rock

Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones

Mejor Artista Latino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny – GANADOR

J BALVIN

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Mejor Artista de Dance/Electrónica

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Mejor Artista Cristiano

Lauren Daigle – GANADORA

Elevation Worship

For King and Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Mejor Artista Gospel

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Mejor Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12 (Melanie Martinez)

The Dirt (Motley Crue)

Mejor Álbum R&B

Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé

Changes, Justin Bieber

Indigo, Chris Brown

Free Spirit, Khalid

Over It, Summer Walker

Mejor Álbum de Rap

KIRK, DaBaby

Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

So Much Fun, Young Thug

Mejor Álbum Country

Experiment, Kane Brown

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

GIRL, Maren Morris

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen