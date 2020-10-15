Lista de ganadores Billboard 2020; Post Malone y Bad Bunny entre ellos

EEUU. Pese a la pandemia por el coronavirus, este miércoles se llevó a cabo una nueva ceremonia de entrega de los premios Billboard Music Awards 2020 y entre la lista de ganadores figuran Bad Bunny y Post Malone.
Dicha ceremonia se realizó en reconocimiento a los artistas que encabezaron las listas de popularidad entre el 23 de marzo del 2019 y el 14 de marzo del 2020.
El escenario que se eligió para el evento virtual fue el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. Y la conductora, por tercer año consecutivo, fue Kelly Clarkson.
Post Malone resultó ser el gran protagonista de la noche, al quedarse con el premio al mejor artista del año.
A continuación, la lista parcial de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020.
Mejor Artista
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone – GANADOR
Taylor Swift
Mejor Álbum (Top 200 Billboard)
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) – GANADOR
Thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
Free Spirit (Khalid)
Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone)
Lover (Taylor Swift)
Mejor Nuevo Artista
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Mejor Artista Femenina
Billie Eilish – GANADORA
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Masculino
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone – GANADOR
Ed Sheeran
Mejor Dúo/Grupo
BTS
Dan and Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic at the Disco
Canción Top Hot 100
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” – GANADORA
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Premio Billboard al Mejor Logro
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles – GANADOR
Artista Top Billboard 200
Drake
Billie Eilish – GANADORA
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Artista Top Hot 100
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X – GANADOR
Post Malone
Mejor Artista en Streaming
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Mejor artista con ventas de canciones principales
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo – GANADORA
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista en la Radio
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales
BTS – GANADOR
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Mejor Artista en Tour
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Mejor Artista R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid – GANADOR
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista R&B Femenina
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Mejor Artista R&B Masculino
Chris Brown
Khalid – GANADOR
The Weeknd
Mejor Tour R&B
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Mejor Artista Rap
DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Mejor Artista Rap Femenina
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor Artista Rap Masculino
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Mejor Tour de Rap
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Mejor Artista Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs – GANDOR
Dan and Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Mejor Artista Country Femenina
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Mejor Artista Country Masculino
Kane Brown
Luke Combs – GANADOR
Thomas Rhett
Mejor Dúo/Grupo Country
Dan and Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Mejor Tour Country
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Mejor Artista Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Tour de Rock
Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones
Mejor Artista Latino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny – GANADOR
J BALVIN
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Mejor Artista de Dance/Electrónica
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Mejor Artista Cristiano
Lauren Daigle – GANADORA
Elevation Worship
For King and Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Mejor Artista Gospel
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Mejor Soundtrack
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12 (Melanie Martinez)
The Dirt (Motley Crue)
Mejor Álbum R&B
Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker
Mejor Álbum de Rap
KIRK, DaBaby
Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug
Mejor Álbum Country
Experiment, Kane Brown
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen