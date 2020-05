Catherine Zeta-Jones y su baño de lujo del que todos hablan

View this post on Instagram

Don’t forget to take care of yourself 💕 If you’re feeling overwhelmed, try some of these self-care tips to take your mind off of things. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🛀 Take a long bubble bath 🧘‍♀️ Do some at-home yoga 🏠 Organize a space in your home 📖 Read a book ✍️ Write in a journal What’s something you do to take care of yourself?