Michelle Obama tendrá su propio podcast en Spotify

REDACCIÓN. ¡Michelle Obama es imparable! Ella definitivamente es una de las mujeres que más admiramos y que constantemente nos inspiran con sus nuevos proyectos.
Abogada y administradora universitaria, con estudios en Princeton y Harvard, ex primera dama (de de 2009 a 2017), escritora y autora del best seller ‘Becoming’ (que lleva el mismo nombre que su famoso documental de Netflix, que muestra los viajes que realizó con motivo del tour promocional de su libro), estas son solo algunas de las líneas en el CV de esta celebridad.
¿Cuándo se estrenará el podcast de Michelle Obama?
El pasado jueves se confirmó que este podcast estará disponible en Spotify en poco menos de un mes: el próximo 29 de julio de 2020.
Lea también: Lady Gaga se prepara, ahora para regresar a la industria de la moda
View this post on Instagram
I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year, and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can't wait for you all to listen––the first episode drops July 29! For this first season, I'll be talking with some of the people most dear to me: my mom, my brother, my friends, colleagues, and many others. In each episode, we'll discuss the relationships that make us who we are. Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with our health and our bodies. Other times, we'll be talking about the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through hard times, or the growth we experience when we lean on colleagues and mentors. What I love about these conversations is that they're issues we’re all dealing with every day––and they can take on new meaning when we’re going through a global pandemic or seeking out long-overdue racial justice in our communities. Mostly, I hope this podcast will help you open up new conversations––and hard conversations––with the people who matter most to you. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another––especially during times like this.
¿De qué tratará el podcast?
«Espero que esta serie pueda ser un lugar para explorar juntos temas significativos y analizar las muchas preguntas que todos estamos tratando de responder en nuestras vidas», adelantó Michelle Obama en redes sociales.
«Más que todo, espero que este podcast ayude a abrir nuevas conversaciones y temas difíciles con la gente a la que más le importa. Así es como podemos tener más comprensión y empatía uno por el otro», agregó la ex primera dama.
Según uno de los más recientes posts de ella, en la primera temporada de su podcast contará con personajes invitados a su programa, como su mamá, su hermano, amigos y otros colegas.
«Discutiremos las relaciones que nos convierten en quienes somos, a veces, eso es tan personal como la relación que tenemos con nuestra salud y cuerpo. En otras ocasiones, estaremos hablando sobre los retos y la dicha de ser padres o esposos y las amistades que nos ayudaron en los momentos más difíciles», explicó Michelle.
Nota para nuestros lectores:
Suscríbete gratis a más información sobre el #COVID-19 en nuestro WhatsApp haciendo clic en el enlace: bit.ly/whatsapptiempo