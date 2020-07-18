Michelle Obama tendrá su propio podcast en Spotify

View this post on Instagram

I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year, and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can't wait for you all to listen––the first episode drops July 29! For this first season, I'll be talking with some of the people most dear to me: my mom, my brother, my friends, colleagues, and many others. In each episode, we'll discuss the relationships that make us who we are. Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with our health and our bodies. Other times, we'll be talking about the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through hard times, or the growth we experience when we lean on colleagues and mentors. What I love about these conversations is that they're issues we’re all dealing with every day––and they can take on new meaning when we’re going through a global pandemic or seeking out long-overdue racial justice in our communities. Mostly, I hope this podcast will help you open up new conversations––and hard conversations––with the people who matter most to you. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another––especially during times like this.