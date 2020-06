Mascarillas que combinen con tu outfit, la tendencia de 2020

View this post on Instagram

‘Be Safe in Style’ GIVEAWAY 💖 With @creadosemagazine , we want you to stay safe and stylish, and we offer you 10 handmade cotton masks (5 on each account). To participate: – Follow @mashawithmaria and @creadosemagazine – Comment the post by inviting 2 friends to participate – You can participate on both accounts – More chances to win if you mention our account in stories End of the contest: Monday 18th at midnight *European shipping only* Good luck 🍀 📸 @sarahduriani #cottonmask #giveaway #staysafe #handmade #quarantinelife #gingham #pastelle #styling #parisienne #paris #london #copenhagen #stockholm #milan #madrid #barcelona #lisboa #womenempowerment