Justin Verlander dona su salario para lucha contra el coronavirus

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El abridor estelar de los Astros de Houston, Justin Verlander, dijo el sábado que donará su salario semanal durante la crisis de coronavirus a organizaciones que están participando en los esfuerzos de socorro.
Justin Verlander y su esposa Kate Upton hicieron en anuncio en Instagram. La pareja dijo que escogerá una organización cada semana; y resaltará sus labores.
El ganador del Premio Cy Young está entre un grupo de jugadores de las Grandes Ligas: que recibirán 4 mil 775 dólares diarios por 60 días por un total de 286 mil 500 dólares.
El salario de Verlander este año es de 33 millones de dólares; lo equivalente a 177 mil 419 al día por la campaña de 186 días.
Los pagos fueron parte de un acuerdo reciente entre la MLB; y el gremio de jugadores sobre cómo proceder durante la suspensión de la campaña.
Anuncio de Verlander
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve
Te puede interesar: Donald Trump anuncia que si se jugará la próxima temporada de la NFL